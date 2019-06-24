



Great Britain have closed their FIH Pro League campaign with an impressive 3-1 win over the Vantage Black Sticks Women from The Stoop in London. Great Britain was outstanding on the offensive end of the field that saw them hold off a fast finishing New Zealand side.





The first quarter was an even contest between two sides that were looking to finish their FIH Pro League campaign in style. As the period wore on the British side looked to apply some significant pressure on the Vantage Black Sticks and were able to create several goal scoring opportunities, Grace O’Hanlon led a great New Zealand defensive effort to stifle the Great Britain chances.



Amy Robinson showed some great hustle to start the second quarter and managed to send a ball across the face of the Great Britain goal. The Black Sticks continued to apply pressure on the Great Britain defence, in the sixth minute they were rewarded with their first penalty corner of the match. Alia Jaques put the ball into the goal, however on review this was overturned to keep the match scoreless. Great Britain went against the run of play to score the opening goal of the match when Lily Owsley drove along the baseline and laid the ball back for Hannah Martin to deflect into the New Zealand goal. Heading into the sheds at half time the British side was holding a narrow 1-0 lead.



Great Britain made the best start possible to the second half when Sally Rutherford pulled off a great first save, Lily Owsley jumped on the rebound and powered a reverse stick shot into the net to double the British lead. Great Britain then continued to press the Black Sticks defence and earned several penalty corners midway through the third quarter, the New Zealand side was able to scramble to keep the ball out of the goal. Late in the third quarter the British side was able to extend their lead when Lily Owsley scored her second of the match off a rebound from a penalty corner. In the final minute of the third quarter the Black Sticks managed to get themselves onto the score sheet when Olivia Merry scored her 15th goal of the FIH Pro League.



As time was running out the New Zealand team ramped up their intensity in the match, the Black Sticks managed to construct some great circle entries but struggled to get off any clear shots on goal. With one minute to go in the match Stacey Michelsen managed to find a Great Britain foot in the circle, New Zealand was unable to convert the penalty corner as Great Britain looked to have secured the win.



Vantage Black Sticks Women 1 (Olivia Merry 44 min)

Great Britain Women 3 (Hannah Martin 23 min, Lily Oswley 34, 42 min)



Hockey New Zealand Media release