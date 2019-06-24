

Great Britain's women in the FIH Pro League



Britain's women ended their FIH Pro League campaign on a real high with a super 3-1 win at home to New Zealand.





Lily Owsley scored twice and also set up Hannah Martin as Mark Hager's side put in their best performance of the season in front of more than 11,500 people at the Twickenham Stoop.



Both on and off the pitch it was a hugely memorable day for the sport, with a young group of British women performing well on home soil in front of the biggest home hockey crowd the nation has seen since the London 2012 Olympics.



Head coach Mark Hager will have been very pleased with his side's display as they earned a second home win in the competition. They have shown good progress under his stewardship and this result will only have strengthened the collective belief amongst the group.



Young forward Izzy Petter has been impressive since her introduction to the squad in this season, and twice she almost broke the deadlock in the first quarter with some incisive play.



In the second quarter New Zealand upped their tempo and had the ball in the net, but it was disallowed for use of the back of the stick. That decision proved pivotal as Lily Owsley went on a trademark run down the right and allowed Hannah Martin to score from close range to give Britain the advantage.



Martin almost doubled the lead early in the second half but it was just wide, then Tess Howard was brilliantly denied twice, although it did not take long for Britain to double their advantage as Owsley slammed home on the reverse.



Before the third quarter was up Owsley had another from a penalty corner, converting a smart routine to put GB three goals to the good.



Olivia Merry spoiled the party ever so slightly with a consolation for the visitors, and then Susannah Townsend and Lizzie Neal were gunning for a fourth for Britain.



NZ then had a decent spell of pressure with Maddie Hinch standing firm, and then the Kiwis saw a super penalty corner disallowed for not coming out of the D. It was a marginal call - but correct - and it enabled to see out the game with some degree of comfort.



Great Britain 3

Martin (23', FG)

Owsley (34', FG), (42', PC)



New Zealand 1

Merry (44', FG)



Great Britain: Hinch (GK), Unsworth, Toman, Ansley, Pearne-Webb (c), Costello, Balsdon, Jones, Neal, Robertson, Townsend, Hunter, Martin, Burge, Howard, Owsley, Petter

Unused: Heesh (GK)



Great Britain Hockey media release