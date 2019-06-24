Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Confirmed: Who will join Great Britain in the FIHPL Grand Finals?

Published on Monday, 24 June 2019 12:30 | Hits: 27
Chris Griffiths celebrates for Great Britain's men in the FIH Pro League

Great Britain's men have reached the Grand Finals of the first ever FIH Pro League.



The tournament takes place in Amsterdam this coming weekend, fixtures as follows (all UK times):

Fri 28 Jun:
Great Britain vs Australia, 4:15pm
Belgium vs Netherlands, 7pm

Sun 30 Jun:
Third/fourth place 1:30pm
Final 4pm

All games are live on BT Sport.

The women's competition features Netherlands, Argentina, Australia and Germany, and takes place on Thursday and Saturday.

The FIH Pro League will return to London in May and June 2020 with four big weekends of international hockey - stay tuned for details.

Great Britain Hockey media release

