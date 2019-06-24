Ross Bone, BBC Sport at The Stoop





GB captain Adam Dixon says teams will be "scared" to play them in the finals



It had been billed as the biggest hockey crowd in this country since the 2012 Olympics and the mass of people on the way to the stadium seemed to back that up.





One aerial pass by Brendan Creed from one side of the field to the other almost brought the house down. When Chris Griffiths gave Danny Kerry's side the lead the noise was deafening.



With Belgium's 4-1 win over Argentina opening the door for Great Britain to qualify for the final four of the FIH Pro League, the crowd were well aware of the importance of what they were watching.



New Zealand put the Great Britain defence under the most pressure in the third quarter, and it seemed to get to the crowd. The cheers were replaced with murmurs and groans and there was an air of anxiety.



It wasn't until Ashley Jackson combined with Chris Griffiths to set up Alan Forsyth for the second, game-clinching goal in the final quarter that we really heard the crowd roar again. But roar they did, as Kerry's side sealed their place in the first ever FIH Pro League finals.



Final standings and semi-finals



Friday, 28 June - Semi-finals



Australia v Great Britain - Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam

Belgium v Netherlands - Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam



Sunday, 30 June - Finals



Semi-final 1 loser v Semi-final 2 loser - Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam

Semi-final 1 winner v Semi-final 2 winner - Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam



