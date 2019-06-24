



Great Britain have beaten the Vantage Black Sticks Men 2-0 in a tough contest between two highly skilled and attacking sides. The British team who were desperate for the win to secure their place in the FIH Pro League Semi Finals held their nerve to secure the three points and book their place in the finals weekend. The match was a ground breaking event for international field hockey as the match was played at The Stoop, London which is more famously known for being the home of the Harlequins Rugby Club. The turf being played on had been laid for this double header event.





The Vantage Black Sticks Men opened the match in a positive fashion when moments after the start of the match they earnt a penalty corner, the trap couldn’t be controlled meaning there was no opening minute goal for the New Zealand team. Great Britain scored the opening goal of the match when Christopher Griffiths reverse shot was fired past the kiwi goalkeeper Richard Joyce. Great Britain were looking threatening throughout the first quarter and managed to secure four clear shots on the New Zealand goal. The Black Sticks held on to keep the British lead at only one goal after the first quarter.



Great Britain continued to play with some significant speed as they put the New Zealand defence under immense pressure, the constant waves of attack were threatening and forcing the New Zealand side to pull off some incredible saves. New Zealand managed to find their footing as the second quarter wore on and secured three circle entries and one shot on goal in the second quarter as they continued to search for the equalising goal.



The third quarter was a contrast of attacking styles, the New Zealand side was carefully constructing their attacking sequences while the British side was attacking at pace and throwing great numbers forward as they looked to create overlaps on the Black Sticks defence. The New Zealand team looked composed as the third quarter wore on and began to attack with confidence as they looked to upset the British side who were desperate for the win. After three quarters Great Britain was clinging onto a narrow one goal lead and looking to hold off a fast finishing Black Sticks side who were searching for their first FIH Pro League win.



Great Britain went against the run of play with nine minutes to go when Griffiths carried the ball into the New Zealand defensive circle and swept the ball into the far corner where Alan Forsyth deflected the ball past the Black Sticks goalkeeper George Enersen. With three and a half minutes to go the kiwis pulled their goalkeeper hoping that the extra player would give them an attacking advantage.



Vantage Black Sticks Men 0

Great Britain Men 2 (Christopher Griffiths 6 min, Alan Forsyth 52 min)



