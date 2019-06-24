Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

2019 FIH Pro League (Women) - 24 June

Published on Monday, 24 June 2019 12:30 | Hits: 28
View Comments

22 Jun 2019     USA v GER (RR)     2 - 3     Spooky Nook Sports, Lancaster


23 Jun 2019     NED v AUS (RR)     3 - 1    Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen
23 Jun 2019     BEL v ARG (RR)     1 - 2     Wilrijkse Plein Antwerp, Antwerp
23 Jun 2019     GBR v NZL (RR)     3 - 1     The Stoop, London

Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)

Final Pool Standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsWin DrawsLoss DrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePointsPercent
1 Netherlands 16 15 0 0 1 40 10 31 45 93.8
2 Argentina 16 10 4 0 2 31 15 16 38 79.2
3 Australia 16 9 1 1 5 35 23 12 30 62.5
4 Germany 16 9 0 2 5 34 24 10 29 60.4
5 Belgium 16 6 1 1 8 21 27 -6 21 43.8
6 New Zealand 16 6 0 0 10 29 32 -3 18 37.5
7 China 16 4 0 2 10 27 40 -13 14 29.2
8 Great Britain 16 3 2 1 10 22 37 -15 14 29.2
9 United States 16 1 1 2 12 15 47 -32 7 14.6


FIH Match Centre

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.