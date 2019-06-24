2019 FIH Pro League (Women) - 24 June
22 Jun 2019 USA v GER (RR) 2 - 3 Spooky Nook Sports, Lancaster
23 Jun 2019 NED v AUS (RR) 3 - 1 Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen
23 Jun 2019 BEL v ARG (RR) 1 - 2 Wilrijkse Plein Antwerp, Antwerp
23 Jun 2019 GBR v NZL (RR) 3 - 1 The Stoop, London
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Final Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Win Draws
|Loss Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|Percent
|1
|Netherlands
|16
|15
|0
|0
|1
|40
|10
|31
|45
|93.8
|2
|Argentina
|16
|10
|4
|0
|2
|31
|15
|16
|38
|79.2
|3
|Australia
|16
|9
|1
|1
|5
|35
|23
|12
|30
|62.5
|4
|Germany
|16
|9
|0
|2
|5
|34
|24
|10
|29
|60.4
|5
|Belgium
|16
|6
|1
|1
|8
|21
|27
|-6
|21
|43.8
|6
|New Zealand
|16
|6
|0
|0
|10
|29
|32
|-3
|18
|37.5
|7
|China
|16
|4
|0
|2
|10
|27
|40
|-13
|14
|29.2
|8
|Great Britain
|16
|3
|2
|1
|10
|22
|37
|-15
|14
|29.2
|9
|United States
|16
|1
|1
|2
|12
|15
|47
|-32
|7
|14.6