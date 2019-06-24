22 Jun 2019 NED v AUS (RR) 1 - 4 Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen



23 Jun 2019 BEL v ARG (RR) 4 - 1 Wilrijkse Plein Antwerp, Antwerp

23 Jun 2019 GBR v NZL (RR) 2 - 0 The Stoop, London

Final Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Win Draws Loss Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Percent 1 Australia 14 10 0 2 2 40 26 14 32 76.2 2 Belgium 14 8 1 2 3 52 29 23 28 66.7 3 Netherlands 14 5 3 2 4 37 32 5 23 54.8 4 Great Britain 14 6 1 2 5 35 31 4 22 52.4 5 Argentina* 14 6 1 1 5 31 36 -5 22 52.4 6 Germany* 14 4 3 1 5 30 38 -8 20 47.6 7 Spain 14 2 5 0 7 33 45 -12 16 38.1 8 New Zealand 14 0 0 10 26 47 -21 4 9.5

* A cancelled match contributes 1 point to each team's results that is not shown in the tables as a cancelled match



