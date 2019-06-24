2019 FIH Pro League (Men) - 24 June
22 Jun 2019 NED v AUS (RR) 1 - 4 Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen
23 Jun 2019 BEL v ARG (RR) 4 - 1 Wilrijkse Plein Antwerp, Antwerp
23 Jun 2019 GBR v NZL (RR) 2 - 0 The Stoop, London
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Final Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Win Draws
|Loss Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|Percent
|1
|Australia
|14
|10
|0
|2
|2
|40
|26
|14
|32
|76.2
|2
|Belgium
|14
|8
|1
|2
|3
|52
|29
|23
|28
|66.7
|3
|Netherlands
|14
|5
|3
|2
|4
|37
|32
|5
|23
|54.8
|4
|Great Britain
|14
|6
|1
|2
|5
|35
|31
|4
|22
|52.4
|5
|Argentina*
|14
|6
|1
|1
|5
|31
|36
|-5
|22
|52.4
|6
|Germany*
|14
|4
|3
|1
|5
|30
|38
|-8
|20
|47.6
|7
|Spain
|14
|2
|5
|0
|7
|33
|45
|-12
|16
|38.1
|8
|New Zealand
|14
|0
|0
|10
|26
|47
|-21
|4
|9.5
* A cancelled match contributes 1 point to each team's results that is not shown in the tables as a cancelled match
FIH Match Centre