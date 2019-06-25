Katy Jones





Diana Clark, centre, with her twin daughters Joanne Clark, left, and Jacinda Beyer-Rieger of Rewa Hockey Club, which has just celebrated its 100th birthday at the Saxton Hockey Pavilion. Virginia Woolf/Stuff



Diana Clark fondly recalls biking home from matches at Nelson's Botanical Gardens "wet through, or splattered in mud".





"Hockey was best when we played in the mud, and rain," she told a crowd gathered at the 100th anniversary celebration of the club that became part of her life, more than 60 years ago.



Clark joined the Rewa Junior Hockey Team, the only all-female hockey club in Nelson, in 1954, aged 14, as a left fullback.



"Oh how I loved hitting that ball back to the halves, the wings, and the forwards," she recounted, remembering the clashing of the hockey sticks "the faster the better", by the two centre forwards at the start of each game.



On Fridays, she would "wait with bated breath" to see if any of her team were mentioned in the weekly publication, the Nelson Hockey News.



The love for the sport remained strong among players in the club's two teams members, Clark noted.



But many other things had changed.





A photo from 1935 of Nelson's Rewa Ladies Hockey Club, which celebrated its centenary this weekend.



Games that used to be played on the different clubs' home grounds, like "the Botanics" and Pioneer Park, now took place at the Saxton Field sports complex in Stoke.



The grass fields Clark played on as a young woman were a far cry from Saxton Field's astro-turf, with the chance these days for a post-match drink at the hockey pavilion, where the 100th birthday party took place on Saturday.



Practice "was few and far between" when she started out, with the sessions that did take place consisting of a board, with little moveable wooden people, she said.



"We listened intently, and watched of every move of these little people."



Uniforms had come a long way too. In the 1950s, her skirt, permitted to be 4 inches about the knee, drew gasps from the older generation.





Kelly Walker, left, Caroline Griffith, Cheryl Remnant, Raewyn Evans, and Jacinda Beyer-Rieger of Rewa Hockey Club, which celebrated a century in operation this weekend. Virginia Woolf/Stuff



The umpires would inspect the team for clean boots (they had to be "shiny with black nugget), and a clean and ironed shirt and pleated skirt.



Photos taken not long after the club formed in 1919 showed how much the uniform had changed, even by then, club treasurer Kelly Walker said.



"They just sort of looked like they were wearing a blouse and a skirt, or a dress with a belt round it. Definitely not as user-friendly as today's uniforms."



Games were a lot faster these days because of the astro-turf, and the rules had changed over the years improve flow, and to make it more interesting for spectators.





Nelson's Rewa Hockey Club uniform has seen many changes since the club was formed in 1919.



With just over 40 members, Rewa was a family-oriented club, and it was not unusual to have two generations playing in the same year, Walker said.



The 100 year milestone "was quite an achievement", with ex-players from Canterbury, the West Coast and Murchison joining Saturday's celebration, she said.



"It was 2nd May 1914 we had our first meeting ... the women used to be part of Nelson Hockey Club, which had women and men's teams.



"I think the women felt that the men's hockey was taking up a large portion of the club's time and resources, and they felt that maybe branching out on their own would allow them to focus on women's hockey."



As for the club's name, Clark said early members picked Rewa, meaning to "get under way, "be elevated" or "depart" in Māori, because the club was formed just after World War I, and as a deadly flu pandemic was hitting the country.



The 79-year-old paid tribute to the dedication of the club's former manager, the late Milly Owen, and coach the late Hui Mant, who was the first life member of the Nelson Women's Hockey Association, and represented Nelson from 1930 to 1950.



