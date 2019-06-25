



Ali Howie has announced her retirement from international hockey after winning 93 caps for Scotland. Howie has been a fantastic player for her country and a great ambassador for the sport.





Ali Howie said, “I’ve been thinking about it for a while so it’s not a spur of the moment decision. I’ve been out injured for over a year, and when you know, you know.



“I feel genuinely honoured and proud to have represented my country. I will remember, with a smile, every single time that I pulled on the shirt and sang the national anthem.”



Howie’s debut came against South Africa, which featured current Scotland women’s Head Coach Jen Wilson, at Clydesdale in a 1-1 draw. For Howie it was a sentimental occasion as the match was held on the pitch of her club side Clydesdale. She said, “It was great, though I was really nervous. I remember there was a piper playing the anthem. It was really good because the game was at Clydesdale, which is where I’d played with my club for years. So many players get their first cap playing far away from home so to get my first cap there, with all my family and friends watching, was really good.”





Scotland v Ireland, November Tests, Clydesdale Cricket Club, 6th November 2016



Howie’s first goal for Scotland also came against South Africa when they later met in Edinburgh, but it was a goal on the big stage that stands out in her memories. “My goal against New Zealand at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games was my favourite despite the result. To score a goal on an occasion like that in front of a massive crowd is a bit special for me.”



It would turn out that playing in the Gold Coast in a 4-2 win against Malaysia was Howie’s last appearance in a Scotland shirt; she suffered a broken kneecap in a match for Clydesdale three days after returning from the Commonwealth Games and has been on the long road to recovery since then.



She plans to stay in hockey and start back playing with her club in September. Howie added, “I’d like to thank to my employers for supporting me with time off over the years and to my friends and family for all their support. I want to say a big thank you to all the players, coaches and all the support staff for making my time with the squad so special.”



Scotland women’s Head Coach Jen Wilson said, “Ali Howie has been a great servant to the game. Although I have not had the opportunity to work with her as Head Coach she has shown incredible dedication to return after a very tough, long-term injury. She has had an exceptional playing career and I have no doubt she will stay connected to the game and Scottish Hockey to continue inspiring many.



Scottish Hockey Union media release