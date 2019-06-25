By Aftar Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: Adrian Andy Albert has been called up to beef up the goalkeeping department in the national hockey team.





The 22-year-old Sabahan, who played for Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL), replaces World Cupper M uhd Hairi Abdul Rahman, who underwent knee surgery two weeks ago.



National coach Roelant Oltmans said Adrian has come to the rescue to address the goalkeeper’s injury woes.



Besides Hairi, seasoned campaigners S. Kumar and Muhd Hafizuddin Othman are also injured.



Kumar has not fully recovered from a muscle tear in his right thigh which he suffered in February.



Experienced goalkeeper Hafi­zuddin has returned from his injury but he is down with viral infection and has been told to rest.



The other goalkeeper in the training squad is Muhd Zaimi Mat Deris.



While acknowledging it was sad to lose Hairi for almost three months, Oltmans said they had taken measures to add depth to the goalkeeping department.



“Adrian has the potential and he will replace Hairi for now,” said the Dutch at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



Oltmans said Kumar has recovered almost up to 85% but has been limited to light training.



“I believe Kumar will be able to start full-time training by next week. Kumar should be back at his best before we leave for our tour to Europe on July 21,” said Oltmans.



The playing tour is part of the national team’s preparation for the playoff matches in October that offer the ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



Yesterday, Oltmans also revealed that three other players – forward Firhan Ashari and midfielders Haziq Samsul and Luqman Nul Hakim Ahmad Shukran are out with injuries.



Firhan is down with a knee injury while Haziq has not recovered from his hamstring injury while Luqman injured his ankle.



Oltmans has recalled experienced Nabil Fiqri Mohd Noor, who played in the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India last December, to strengthen the midfield.



“I need a player with calibre like Nabil, who has the speed and ability to marshal the half line,” said Oltmans.



The 33-year-old Nabil, who is a police inspector, thanked the coach for giving him another chance to play for national team.



“I’m happy to be back in training. I want to help Malaysia qualify for the Olympics as we have not featured in the Games since the 2000 edition in Sydney,” said Nabil, who has represented Malaysia 258 times.



There are 29 players in the training squad and Oltmans will name 20 for the playing tour to Europe.



