By Jugjet Singh





Micheal McCann



WORLD renowned hockey striker Michael McCann will arrive on Sunday to help sharpen the Malaysian attack.





This was confirmed by national coach Roelant Oltmans yesterday.



Australian McCann, who is coaching in Germany at the moment, will be tasked to improve the blunt Malaysian strikers ahead of the Olympic Qualifier in November.



In the recent FIH Series Finals, hosts Malaysia’s biggest winning margin was 6-0 against Brazil, and even then, they missed too many sitters in the one-sided match.



The other games were also a tale of missed sitters, especially in the 4-2 defeat to Italy in the group stage, and the 3-2 setback to Canada in the final.



Malaysia even missed two penalty strokes in the final.



“McCann will arrive on Sunday, and as you know he is one of the top coaches for the strikers’ department.



“Right now he is coaching in Germany,” said Oltmans.



McCann will be in Malaysia for only six days, but Oltmans expects his presence to be of great help.



“McCann is coaching strikers in the German team right now, and his expertise will be needed to turn opportunities into goals when we travel to Europe and Korea for matches, as well as the Olympic Qualifier in November,” said Oltmans.



McCann, who helped Australia win the Olympic gold in 2004 in Athens, retired in 2007 with 165 caps and 72 goals to his name.



Malaysia have qualified for the final round of the Olympic Qualifier, where they will play home-and-away with a yet to be named team, in their hope to qualify for the Olympics after a 20-year lapse.



Oltmans will take 20 players for the tour of Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium and South Korea next month, while those left behind will get a chance to prove themselves in a Four-Nation meet in Tokyo from Aug 19-23.



Japan, New Zealand and Australia will be the last test for Oltmans’ charges before they play in a two-match do or die mission to qualify for the Olympics.



New Straits Times