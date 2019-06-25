



History was made on Sunday 23 June as over 11,500 spectators amassed at Harlequins’ Twickenham Stoop Stadium to witness the final home FIH Pro League matches of 2019, making it the biggest hockey attendance in the UK since the 2012 London Olympics.





In the first match of the day’s double header, GB’s men triumphed 2-0 over New Zealand to secure a top four finish and place at the Grand Final which will see them take on Australia in Amsterdam on Friday 28 June.







Speaking after the game, ‘keeper Pinner reflected on the magnitude of the historic day:



“I’m absolutely buzzing. I watched the Argentina game midweek and knew that we had a chance of finishing in the top four.



“I’m just pleased that today has got the perfect ending for us. The sport has done a fantastic job putting this on, the crowds have come and supported us brilliantly and we’ve managed to put in another good performance to get the result that was required. To make the top four in the inaugural season is just brilliant.



“I tend to prepare myself with a low bar because then you’re only ever pleased, but even if I’d aimed high today would have surpassed those expectations.” Said Pinner when discussing the incredible attendance and atmosphere at The Stoop “It was absolutely brilliant, the noise for the anthem was great and the noise from the crowd was superb.”







Great Britain captain Adam Dixon also expressed his delight at the result to book a place at the Grand Final:



“I’m over the moon! It’s a bit of a relief to be honest, it’s been a long league covering six months, there’s been a lot of trips, lots of travelling and time away from home, so to make it all worthwhile with a trip to the Grand Final makes it all the sweeter. We’re excited to be there and go to express ourselves in what is a nothing to lose, everything to gain weekend in Amsterdam.



“We’ve put in some great performances over the past six months, today was a bit of a nitty gritty performance where we weren’t necessarily so good on the ball, but we certainly defended well and made life very difficult for the Kiwis. If we can take some of that with some room for improvement in attack, then I’m backing us next weekend.”



