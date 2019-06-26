Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Seoul Glow
Scotland U21 men’s squad announced for matches against Ireland

Published on Wednesday, 26 June 2019
Scotland U21 men’s preparations for U21 EuroHockey Championship II continue as they head to Ireland for three matches this weekend.



The Scots will play Ireland on Friday 28th June at 19:45; Saturday 29th June at 15:30; and Sunday 30th June at 14:30 at Ulster University, Jordanstown.

James Nairn is out the series with a broken finger and Aidan McQuade; Callum Mackenzie and Cameron Golden are also unavailable for the games against Ireland after playing for Scotland men in Le Touquet.

Scotland U21 men are building towards EuroHockey Junior Championship II (men) in July and are deep into their preparations for their drive for promotion. At the tournament in Plzen Litice, Czech Republic, Scotland will play in a Pool with Portugal; Russia; and Italy before the final stages.

The Scots are on the back of a successful Club All Star Series that saw the U21s play three competitive games against All Star teams made up from National League players; and also a series win against Wales U21 Men in Glasgow.

Scotland U21 Men’s squad selection for the Euros will be made after the matches in Ireland.

Scotland U21 Men’s Head Coach Graham Moodie said, “These are our final preparation games before going to the tournament in the Czech Rep. Ireland is a really strong team and exactly the level of match we need to help us best prepare for the Euros. Following positive performances in the Wales matches we are taking a larger squad to Ireland (21 players) and we want to build on the progress we made.”

Scotland U21 Men’s squad for Ireland Series:
Douglas Gourlay     Grange
Martin Rose         University of Edinburgh
Andrew McAllister     Western Wildcats
Robbie Croll         University of Edinburgh
Andrew Lochrin     Uddingston
Ali Richmond         Loughborough University
Andrew Webb         Loughborough University
Ewen Mackie         University of Edinburgh
Sam Weissen         Durham University
Ben Pearson         University of Edinburgh
John Stephen         Grove Menzieshill
Alex Batstone         Bath Bucaneers
Jamie Golden         Grove Menzieshill
Joe Waterston     Beeston
Fraser Moran         Western Wildcats
Andrew McConnell     Western Wildcats
Alan Johnston         Grange
Hamish Roberts     Loughborough University
Struan Walker         Clydesdale
David Nairn         Clydesdale
Jack Jamieson     University of Edinburgh

Schedule

Friday 28th June – 19:45
Saturday 29th June – 15:30
Sunday 30th June – 14:30

Scottish Hockey Union media release

