Next Stop, Europeans.







Both Ireland’s Women’s and Men’s squad have secured an Olympic qualifier this coming Autumn. The locations for these have yet to be confirmed, but we will know more in the coming months. Ahead of these qualifiers, both teams will head to Antwerp in August to compete in the European Continental Championships, with important world ranking points at stake for each squad.









The Women’s team will take on England, Germany and Belarus in Pool B; and the Men will play the Netherlands, Germany and Scotland in their Pool B.



The Belfius EuroHockey Championships will take place from the 16th to 25th of August in Wilrijkse Plein, Antwerp. You can find more information on the tournament at //www.belfiuseurohockey.com/en/







How does a team qualify for the Olympics?



A total of 12 teams will take part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Of these 12, the host nation Japan will be given an automatic qualifying spot, the 5 continental champions will also qualify for the Games, along with 6 teams who will play in direct Olympic qualifiers this Autumn.



(However, as both Japan’s Men and Women won the Asian Games yet had already qualified as hosts, seven nations will qualify for each of the Men’s and Women’s hockey events at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 through the FIH Olympic qualifiers).



Who will play in the FIH Olympic qualifiers?



The top two nations in each of the FIH Series Finals. They will be joined by the top four nations from the FIH Pro League



Note: should one or more of these teams win their Continental Championship later on and therefore qualify directly for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, then this/these additional spot(s) will go to the best ranked nations not already qualified in the FIH World Rankings (as at the end of the 2018 / 2019 round of Continental Championships)



The remaining spots will go to the best ranked nations not already qualified in the FIH World Rankings (as at the end of the 2018 / 2019 round of Continental Championships) not having qualified through either of the above events or as Continental Champions.



The seven FIH Olympic qualifiers will each feature two nations playing two back-to-back matches, with nations drawn to play each other based on their rankings at the end of the 2018 / 2019 Continental Championships.



The nation with the highest aggregate score over the two matches will qualify for the Olympics. If at the end of the two matches both teams have same aggregate score, the winner will be decided by a shoot-out competition held immediately after the second match.



The FIH Olympic qualifiers are scheduled for October and November 2019 and the matches will be hosted by the higher ranked of the two competing nations.



*if Japan, Scotland or Wales finish in the top 2 of their respective pools, they will not secure a place in the FIH Olympic qualifiers. Japan have already qualified as both host and winners of the Asian Games; for Scotland and Wales, the reason is that England are the nominated country for Great Britain’s qualification pathway. If any of these three teams do finish in the top 2, the team that finishes third does NOT automatically qualify for the FIH Olympic qualifiers. Any such additional place is determined by the FIH World Rankings as at the completion of the continental championships (8 September 2019). [This information is received directly from the FIH website: //www.fihseriesfinals.com/aboutfihseries]



Irish Hockey Association media release