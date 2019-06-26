

Will Calnan and Sam Ward of Great Britain's men



Sam Ward and Will Calnan are back from injury for this weekend's FIH Pro League Grand Final in Amsterdam.





Henry Weir and David Condon also return to Danny Kerry's 20-man squad. Britain take on Australia on Friday at 4:15pm UK time in the semi-final, with bronze and gold medal matches taking place on Sunday.



Rhys Smith and Chris Grassick miss out from the squad that saw off New Zealand at the Twickenham Stoop to secure a top four finish.



Full squad:

David Ames (Holcombe) (ENG)

Will Calnan (Hampstead & Westminster) (ENG)

David Condon (East Grinstead) (ENG)

Brendan Creed (Surbiton) (ENG)

Adam Dixon (Beeston) (ENG) (C)

Alan Forsyth (Surbiton) (SCO)

James Gall (Surbiton) (ENG)

Harry Gibson (Surbiton) (ENG) (GK)

Chris Griffiths (East Grinstead) (ENG)

Mikey Hoare (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Ashley Jackson (Old Georgians) (ENG)

Harry Martin (Hampstead & Westminster) (ENG)

George Pinner (Old Georgians) (ENG) (GK)

Phil Roper (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Ian Sloan (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Tom Sorsby (Surbiton) (ENG)

Zach Wallace (Surbiton) (ENG)

Jack Waller (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Sam Ward (Old Georgians) (ENG)

Henry Weir (Wimbledon) (ENG)



Fixtures:

Fri 28 Jun

Great Britain vs Australia, 4:15pm

Belgium vs Netherlands, 7pm



Sun 30 Jun

Bronze medal match 1:30pm

Final 4pm



All games are at the Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam. In the UK they are live on BT Sport.



The women's Grand Final features Netherlands, Argentina, Australia and Germany, and takes place on Thursday and Saturday.



Great Britain Hockey media release