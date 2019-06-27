By Joash De Silva





Tan Sri P. Alagendra (left) receiving the Olympian pin from Malaysian Olympian Association president Karu Selvaratnam (right). In the centre is former hockey Olympian Nor Saiful Zaini.



KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri P. Ala-gendra (pic) has received yet another award but this recognition is more meaningful to him.





Alagendra, who is going to turn 90, received a pin and a certificate from the International Olympic Com-mittee (IOC) and the World Olympics Association (WOA) last Saturday.



“Any award by the IOC and WOA that recognises you as an Olympian is a great honour because to participate in it represents the pinnacle of sporting achievement,” said Alagendra.



The award was handed to him by the Malaysian Olympian Association (MOA) president Karu Selvaratnam on Saturday.



Alagendra, who featured in the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games, is one of the surviving members of the team, the other being Wilfred Vias.



He then turned to coaching and handled the team at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and was assistant manager at the 1968 Mexico Olympics and 1972 Montreal Games.



A former Selangor Police Chief Officer, he then became the Malaysian Hockey Federation (MHF) vice-president (1958-1980) and also served as the deputy president (1980-2005).



During his term as the Asian Hockey Federation secretary-general (1990-2014), he was accorded an honorary life president status.



In 2000, he was awarded the Order of Merit by the International Hockey Federation at their Congress in Paris.



For Alagendra, the greatest gift in life is sports.



“If somebody were to ask me, would you like to live in a world where there is no sports? My answer would be ... no.



“In a world without it, one would just get up in the morning, go to work, come back home, eat dinner and then go to sleep. Life will be monotonous without sports. It would be dull.



“As a schoolboy growing up, my family and teachers told me that sports is an important part of life. I did not agree because it was the most important part of life.



“So I spent most of my time on the playground, participating in hockey, cricket, football and rugby.



“I feel proud to have represented the country in so many Olympics in different capacities.



“It’s a privilege that money cannot buy. I’m a poor man when it comes to money, but I’m a very rich man when it comes to sports and the opportunity to serve the people and the country.”



