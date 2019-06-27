s2h Team







Federation Internationale de Hockey (FIH) president Dr.Narinder Dhruv Batra has added another feather to his cap. He was yesterday elected one of the ten new International Olympic Committee (IOC) members. Thomas Bach, IOC president, announced the result of IOC member election during the 134th IOC session in Lausanne on Wednesday.





Two new IOC members are from the category reserved for those heading the national Olympic associaion. Being the president of Indian Olympic Association, the Executive Board of the IOC recommended his name for IOC member among some others last month.



Batra bagged 58 of the 62 valid votes, which in itself is a big feat.



Now, Batra has a rare triple: of President of IOA, FIH and Member IOC.



Earlier, one of his predecessor in the FIH Els van Breda Vriesman too was elected as IOC member on the category of heading an international Sports Federation.



Batra owes to his rise to hockey. He started his sport administrative career in both Cricket and hockey, but it was the latter that propelled him to the heights which he is in now.



He rose from the rank of President of J&K Hockey Association to Indian Hockey Federation Vice-President before becoming treasurer to a IOA appointed Committee that ran the hockey affairs in the aftermath of Chile OQ fiasco (2008-2009).



Batra was then elected Secretary General of Hockey India, the new body that came into existence after the IHF was dissolved.



Shortly later, hockey enthusiast became President of Hockey India.



He put in place global hockey's first franchise based commercial league (Hockey India League) that made hundreds of players millionaire.



The popularity of HIL stood him in good stead when he contested FIH President Post. He got overwhelming majority in the 3-corner contest.



India now has two IOC members, the other being Nita Ambani, wife of business magnet Mukesh Ambani.



Incidentally, both of them are businessman showing enormous inclination towards sports.



Batra played hockey at State and University levels.



Stick2Hockey.com