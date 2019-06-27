

©: Christian Hofer



SV Arminen were crowned the Austrian men’s national champions once again last weekend to earn their place in the Euro Hockey League.





It means they will play in the EHL for a fifth season, lining out at the KO16 in Barcelona next October.



They won through to the final of the competition on Friday with a 1-0 win over NAVAX AHTC with top scorer Patrick Schmidt scoring the only goal of the game. It set up a final with WAC who were 2-1 winners over SV Post.



The final was closely fought but Arminen did take up an early lead via Manuel Grandits. WAC stepped up in the second half to draw level via a penalty corner from Mathias Podpera but Arminen had the last laugh yet again as Schmidt netted a corner for yet another championships success.



On the women’s side, NAVAX AHTC won 3-0 against WAV with goals from Corinna Dvorak, Fiona Felber and Ruth Konrat.



Euro Hockey League media release