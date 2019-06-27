Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Arminen retain Austrian men’s title to earn EHL return

Published on Thursday, 27 June 2019 10:00 | Hits: 42
View Comments


©: Christian Hofer

SV Arminen were crowned the Austrian men’s national champions once again last weekend to earn their place in the Euro Hockey League.



It means they will play in the EHL for a fifth season, lining out at the KO16 in Barcelona next October.

They won through to the final of the competition on Friday with a 1-0 win over NAVAX AHTC with top scorer Patrick Schmidt scoring the only goal of the game. It set up a final with WAC who were 2-1 winners over SV Post.

The final was closely fought but Arminen did take up an early lead via Manuel Grandits. WAC stepped up in the second half to draw level via a penalty corner from Mathias Podpera but Arminen had the last laugh yet again as Schmidt netted a corner for yet another championships success.

On the women’s side, NAVAX AHTC won 3-0 against WAV with goals from Corinna Dvorak, Fiona Felber and Ruth Konrat.

Euro Hockey League media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.