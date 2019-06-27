

Time on my side: Goalkeeper Adrian Andy Albert said he does not mind waiting as long as he can realise his dream of playing for the country.



KUALA LUMPUR: Adrian Andy Albert’s dream has finally come true but he is not exactly jumping for joy.





The 22-year-old goalkeeper, who received a call-up to the national hockey team, knows that it would take some time before he can play for Malaysia.



The Sabahan will stand in for Muhd Hairi Abdul Rahman who is out for three months after undergoing a knee surgery this month.



Adrian’s scepticism is understandable as there are three other goalkeepers in the training squad.



Seasoned campaigner and the country’s No. 1, S. Kumar, is returning from a hamstring injury and is due to start training next week.



The two others are Muhd Hafizuddin Othman and Muhd Zaimi Mat Deris.



Adrian, who has turned out for the national juniors, is looking forward to breaking into the national squad.



“But I have to admit it’s not going to be easy. All the keepers have more experience than me. I don’t think I can get to play any time soon.



“I don’t mind waiting as long as I can realise my dream of playing for the national team,” said Adrian, who started his career as a defender at age 10.



But two years later he was between the posts due to a lack of goalkeepers in the Sabah junior team.



He began to excel in his new position and was soon playing for Sapura in the Malaysia Junior Hockey League in 2015 and 2016.



His good showing earned him a place in the Junior World Cup in Lucknow, India, in 2016.



He also featured in the Under-21 Sultan of Johor Cup in 2017 and last year.



Adrian said that he is done playing for the national juniors.



“I just want to absorb all the experience I can get from the seniors.



“I know one day my time will come and I want to be prepared.”



The Star of Malaysia