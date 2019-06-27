



ANTWERP, Belgium - June 26, 2019 - The U.S. O-60 Men's and Women's Masters Teams are continuing play at the Grand Masters Hockey (GMH) European Trophy in Antwerp, Belgium. In the O-60 Men's final pool game they fell in a hard-fought battle 1-2 to Southern Cross, setting them up for the crossovers. The O-60 Women's played two friendly matches, that did not count toward pool points, to prepare them for their final pool game against Alliance today.





O-60 Men's 1 - 2 Southern Cross



The U.S. O-60 Men's Masters Team played their final pool game against Southern Cross (Australia), knowing that only a win would put them in the semifinals.



After 12 minutes of consistent pressure Alex Rooks (Belmont, Mass.) threw an excellent overhead to the edge of the Southern Cross' circle, where Alva Serrette (Lagrange, Ga.) controlled the ball beautifully, spun and placed a great shot into the right corner of the goal.



Unfortunately, the lead did not last more than 10 minutes. Against the pattern of play, Southern Cross scored an excellent goal to go in level at halftime.



Not long after the restart, Southern Cross passed the ball into the USA circle. It rolled free, and goalkeeper Donny Watson (Glasglow, Scotland) came out to claim the ball. He got there before the Southern Cross striker but he collapsed on the ball, without being touched. The umpire gave a penalty corner, and after a couple of choice words from Watson, sent him to the sin bin.



In the two minutes Watson was suspended, Southern Cross managed to put the ball in the net. Although USA regained control for the remaining 25 minutes, they were unable to score, and fell into the lower half playoffs.







O-60 Women's 0 - 7 England 60 (friendly game)



The U.S. O-60 Women's Masters Team put in great effort in their friendly match against the reigning 2018 World Cup Grand Masters Champions. The English O-60 Masters Team was a true test of stamina and perseverance. A strong England attack showcased great goalkeeping by USA goalkeepers Lorraine Lewis (Bethesda, Md.) and Pam “Brillo” Sherry (Collegeville, Pa.). Lewis held strong in the first half, organizing her defenders and putting strong clears on the host of shots that came her way. USA defense stood tall and continued to hassle the quick sticks of England. With the score 0-2 entering the second half, England turned up the heat on an already 90 degree day. Sherry calmly denied big hits from the top of the defensive circle and got the edge in a handful of 1v1 situations. Despite all of the grit and effort by the whole team, England game out on top 7-0.



“The best thing about today’s game was the opportunity to play a 2018 World Cup gold medal winner," said Captain Linda Kreiser (Middletown, Pa.). "We know how hard we have to work for when we see that team again next year.”



O-60 Men's 0 - 2 England LX (friendly game)



The U.S. O-60 Men's Masters Team took on England in a friendly game as preparation for the final playoff round of the European Trophy.



A great game was played and USA, captained for the first time by long term servant Serrette, played their best game of the tournament.



The England team had won all their pool games by 5 or 6 goals, but found a restructured USA team a real handful.



Having lost Arvinder Virdee (Scottsdale, Ariz.) to a muscle injury, the team welcomed back Peter Bale (Portland, Ore.), who had battled hard with a hamstring strain.



Playing confident possession hockey for the first time in the tournament, USA was not outplayed by their illustrious opponents. But the failure to convert chances cost them the game. England scored two excellent goals, and ultimately deserved to win the game.



Next the U.S. O-60 Men's Masters Team will move on to the crossover round today, Wednesday, June 26 against Alliance at 5:45 a.m. ET.







O-60 Women's 2 - 0 England LX 65 (friendly game)



The U.S. O-60 Women's Masters Team will play their final pool game today, Wednesday, June 26 against Alliance at 9:30 a.m. ET.



For more information regarding the GMH European Trophy including the full schedule, results, rosters and more, check out the official event page by clicking here.



USFHA media release