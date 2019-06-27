



A strong and positive start was needed by the Scotland O60 men against Italy if they were to have any chance of making the semi-final and even then the outcome was not in their hands.





An early penalty corner goal by Arthur Robertson saw Scotland surge forward and it was followed by strokes from Gurdi Duhre and John Bennett to give the Scots a 3-0 first quarter advantage.



But the Scots needed at least four goals to have any chance of getting through. A second quarter that matched the first saw Scotland score 3 more through Ali Hay and 2 from Gurdi Duhre to complete his hat-trick.



Adam McInnes encouraged his charges to maintain their focus in the second half however fatigue and concentration took their toll with only 1 further goal being added by Colin MacBeth.



On getting back to playing their hockey the Scots added two more goals to their tally through Ali Hay who completed his hat-trick before full time to give Scotland a 9-0 win.



All of this, however, was to no avail if they did not the desired result from the Ireland v Spain game. A draw was needed for Scotland progress and a draw was what happened. Spain and Ireland drew 1-1, both magnanimous about Scotland’s performances and so the O60 go through to play England on Thursday in the semi-final with Netherlands playing Germany in the other.



After six days, the situation for each of the Scottish teams is:



Over 60 2nd out of 5 – into semi finals

Over 65 3rd out of 4 (complete) – in round robin for 5th-9th already with three points against Belgium

Over 70 3rd out of 4 (complete) – playing off for 5th-8th

Over 60 Women 4th out of 4 with one match to play – will play off for bronze

Thistles Over 60 2nd out of 4 (complete) – playing off for 1st-4th

Thistles Over 65 5th out of 5 (complete) – playing off for 9th-10th



Scottish Hockey Union media release