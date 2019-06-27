

PHOTO COURTESY: ASIAN HOCKEY FEDERATION



LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation has to pay the first instalment of the $200,000 fine to the International Hockey Federation before August 19 this year; otherwise, they will lose their spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.





The PHF was slapped with the fine after they were unable to participate in the FIH Pro League.



But now, the PHF and the FIH have reached an agreement where the fine has been divided into two instalments of $100,000 each.



One half of the instalment will be channelled into the Youth Development Program and the Grass Root in Pakistan, which will be overlooked by the Asian Hockey Federation. The AHF will then report to the FIH with documentary evidence if the funds were used properly.



Pakistan are currently 12th in the world hockey rankings courtesy a decade of indifference towards the national game of the country.



