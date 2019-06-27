Canada and Spain women's hockey teams reached the final of the FIH Series Finals at Valencia, Spain and secured a place in the Olympic Qualifiers.



Team Sportstar





Spain women's team beat South Africa 1-0 in the semifinal on Wednesday to book a place in the FIH Series Finals. - @rfe_hockey Twitter



Canada women's hockey team booked a place in the FIH Hockey Series Finals in Valencia on Wednesday by thrashing minnows Italy 7-0, while host Spain progressed the final with a hard-fought 1-0 win over South Africa in the second semifinal of the day.





World no 21 Canada and world no 7 Spain joined the likes of India, Ireland and Korea for the Olympic Qualifiers by winning the Series Finals at Hiroshima, Japan and Banbridge, Ireland.



Japan reached the final at Hiroshima, but will not feature in the Olympic Qualifiers as its place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been secured as the host nation and as the Asian Games 2018 champion.



In men's hockey, France, Ireland, India, South Africa, Malaysia, Canada have qualified for the Olympic Qualifiers by finishing top at the FIH Series Finals in France, India and Malaysia.



