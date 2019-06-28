By AYUMBA AYODI





Telkom coach Jos Openda (left) and captain Tracy Karanja lead Kenyan hockey queens in celebrations after they were presented with the trophy for winning the women’s 2017-18 Premier League on February 18, 2018 at City Park Stadium. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



In a move that could have a far reaching effect on women's hockey, Telkom, one of the leading communications firm has stopped sponsoring its women's hockey club.





It came as no surprise when the news were delivered at the team's training grounds at City Park Stadium on Wednesday when Telkom moved to withdraw after sponsoring the team for 25 years.



The team that produces close to 90 per cent of the players to the national team, can either look for another sponsor, move on as a self-sponsored outfit with a different name or disband altogether.



"There were all hints since last December when we won the continental clubs title that Telkom would stop facilitating the team. Those fears were confirmed when there were no news of the sponsorship renewal in March as it has been done the previous years," said a source from the team's training. "An official from Telkom delivered the bad news."



Telkom, the most successful club in the country, have won the national women's Premier League title since 1999 besides bagging the continental title a record 10 times.



"We are yet to decide what to do now," said a club official.



Daily Nation