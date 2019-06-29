



Back in 2018 England and GB hockey were looking into ways that the history making FIH Pro League final UK fixture at Twickenham Stoop would happen. It was going to be a day of firsts, the first time an artificial hockey pitch would be laid in a rugby stadium and not damage the grass underneath, the first time we didn’t have built in, on site water canons and the first time the FIH Pro League would hit the UK and not just at GB home venue, Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.





Several challenges arose whilst taking on the momentous task. One was the water. How would we get water to the pitch? The Stoop has sprinklers but only to water grass not prepare a hockey pitch. Traditionally a water based hockey pitch will have water cannons built into the facilities that spray water over the pitch, some facilities also have built in hoses that are used to water specific areas such as the D.



England Hockeys Stephen Barlow approached several companies to propose ideas on how we would undertake the challenge. The UK Fire Service Hockey Section came back with a great idea.



Lee Slipanczewski, team captain and the man in charge of the operation spoke to England Hockeys Stephen Barlow about their proposed application. The UK Fire Service were invited down to Bisham Abbey to trail run their idea. The proposal was to use water tanks are fire hoses to evenly distribute water over the surface of the pitch, and what an idea it was. England Hockey chose the UK Fire Service Hockey because this solution produced less waste, used less water, it was more direct and hit every area (without soaking the crowd).





Twickenham Stoop 2019



For those who aren’t familiar with the UK Fire Service Hockey, they are part of FireSport UK (formally FSSAA) who encourage all forms of sport and athletics, both indoor and outdoor, for the benefit of serving and retired members of the Fire & Rescue Service of the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man. They promote, organise, and do all things necessary to provide, establish and support competitions, championships and events of a like nature.



The UK Fire Service Hockey Section was set up in September 2017, since then the section has gone from strength to strength and now has over 50 members. But, there is more to it than you might think. For a Fire Service section to ensure players are available means taking leave for games, going straight from a night shift to playing a game as well as getting cover from colleagues who are on days off. So its hats off to the inspiration overall commitment shown from The UK Service Hockey Section. In 2019 they finished 3rd in the England hockey Mixed Tier 2 Championship Finals this year, fight fires and now hose pitches.





UK Fire Service Hockey team 2019



We spoke to some of the team, Louis Scarrott and Lee Slipanczewski, after the FIH Pro League match on Sunday here is what they had to say:



‘Today was a good learning curve we are more used to putting out fires than watering pitches, GB and England hockey have been a great help’ said Louis.



‘It helps that you guys (EH) have your heads screwed on, you guys know what you’re doing. It’s a well-oiled machine and it’s a great atmosphere. Now we have done it once there are a few things we would change but we would definitely do it again.’ Explained Lee.



The UK fire service played a huge part in helping us make history at the stoop. ‘We didn’t realise it was quite so significant, but it’s been great, it helps raise money for our charity and our section which is a massive help. We are low on funds and pay for a lot ourselves, we use our holiday to play in the EH Champs, we do get sports leave and have great support from the services. But it has been a fantastic day, great fun to watch and a great atmosphere.’





GB Hockey Coach Russel Garcia watering the pitch with the UK Fire Service Hockey



