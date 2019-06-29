



Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) today unveiled a new icon in the history of the sport: the Winners’ Trophy of the very first FIH Pro League! The Trophy will be handed over for the first time at the FIH Pro League Grand Final, which involvesthe top four teams – Men’s and Women’s- of the inaugural edition of the global home and away league for national teams in Amsterdam (27-30 June).





FIH decided to give students the opportunity to design the prestigious trophy. To this end, it commissioned Swiss Design school ECAL/University of Art and Design Lausanne, who enjoys international renown and features regularly among the world’s top ten universities of art and design.



The trophy is made of gold-plated brass, matte finish with polished logo. According to ECAL, the nine blades staged on a hockey ball size sphere represent the nine founding teams of the FIH Pro League united around a common purpose. The simple and graceful curved shape embodies the spirit of the international hockey community and express the dynamism of the sport. The largest center blade evokes the one team that will strive and succeed in being the best of the FIH Pro League.



“As a designer, I’m curious by nature and always seeking new challenges. When I heard about the FIH Pro League design competition, I was very excited by the idea of designing a trophy for top athletes. I chose to work with casted brass because of the noble and yet tough qualities inherent to this attractive metal. The strength of brass will also ensure the legacy of the FIH Pro League cup”, explained ECAL’s Swiss student Olivia Dall'Omo, who designed the trophy.



“I’m delighted that the FIH Pro League Trophy was designed by a student. Young people are the future of sport. They are key for the growth of hockey. Their creativity, innovative ideas and energy are refreshing. Our sincerest thanks to ECAL, in particular to Olivia Dall’Omo, and to all involved in the production of this remarkable trophy”, FIH President Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra commented.



In line with its #EquallyAmazing strategy, the designs of both trophies for the Men’s and Women’s Leagues are equal. There is only one tiny difference: a blue (for the Men’s trophy) and a red (for the Women’s trophy) marker under the base, only visible if the cup is turned upside down.



The FIH Pro League Trophy in a nutshell:



·Date of manufacture: 2019

·Weight (kg): 7

·Height (cm): 48.5

·Base (cm): 10

·Widest point (cm): 18

·Material: Gold plated brass, matte finish with polished logo

·Design: ECAL/Olivia Dall'Omo, Switzerland



#FIHProLeague



Official FIH Pro League Site