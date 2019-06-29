

Chris Griffiths for Great Britain's men in the FIH Pro League



Great Britain were beaten by a ruthless Australian side in the semi finals of the FIH Pro League Grand Final.





Despite taking the lead with Ashley Jackson's first international goal in almost three years, Danny Kerry's side found themselves on the end of a heavy defeat, Jacob Anderson scoring a five-minute hat-trick among the six goals that his nation scored in a superb Kookaburras display.



Penalty corners from Jeremy Hayward and Blake Govers made it 5-1 at the end of the third quarter, and Tim Brand put a further gloss on the scoreline inside the final ten minutes.



Britain now face a bronze medal match in Amsterdam on Sunday at 1:30pm UK time, and they will look to end their FIH Pro League campaign on a positive note. They outperformed their world ranking to finish in the top four, and there have been plenty of positives along the way for Kerry's men.



Full report



Britain opened the scoring with a trademark Ashley Jackson penalty corner, his first goal for the nation since returning to international hockey. His last goal was also against Australia in August 2016 at the Rio Olympics, and this was a great strike into the corner. The corner was awarded after a cynical-looking block on Harry Martin, a green card arguably the least the defender deserved.



Unfortunately Britain then allowed the table-toppers back into the game, thinking a pass was running out of play, only for an Australian attacker to nip in and pull it back for Jacob Anderson to slam home. A minute later, Australia again got it down their right and it was pulled back for Anderson to score his second in a minute.



As the first quarter came to an end, Chris Griffiths stung the palms of the Australian 'keeper but his rasping strike was palmed away.



Moments into the second quarter and Anderson had a rapid-fire hat-trick, Australia pinching possession on the edge of the D before finding the ruthless Anderson again. The lively Griffiths went close once more for GB before Australia almost got in down the left, but it remained 3-1 at the break with the Kookaburras well on top.



Early in the third quarter and Australia put the game to bed with Jeremy Hayward's ripping penalty corner making it 4-1. Blake Govers then made it five with another penalty corner, no chance for Harry Gibson in the Britain goal.



Ashley Jackson then put a half chance wide, before Anderson was denied a fourth by Gibson. In the final quarter Tim Brand added a sixth despite a review as Australia continued to turn the screw.



It was a ruthless, top class display from an Australian side who finished top of the eight-team table, and now Britain look ahead to the bronze medal game on Sunday afternoon.



Great Britain 1

Jackson (5', PC)



Australia 6

Anderson (11', FG), (12', FG), (16', FG), Hayward (32', PC), Govers (36, PC), Brand (52', FG)



Great Britain: Pinner (GK), Gibson (GK), Hoare, Dixon (c), Creed, Waller, Gall, Ames, Sloan, Sorsby, Martin, Roper, Jackson, Condon, Forsyth, Wallace, Griffiths, Ward



Great Britain Hockey media release