By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Long-serving Kuala Lumpur Hockey Association (KLHA) secretary V. Rajamanickam has decided to relinquish his post.





The 72-year-old Rajamanickam, who had served KLHA for 26 years, did not stand for election yesterday as he wanted to give new faces a chance.



“The time has come for me to spend time with my family,” said Rajamanickam, a former employee of KL City Hall (DBKL).



With his withdrawal, V. Muthu Kannu is the new secretary.



Datuk Seri Megat Shahriman Zaharudin, who is the president of the Malaysia Canoe Association, was elected as the new president.



Megat defeated incumbent Datuk Abu Huraira Yazid while coach I. Vickneswaran defeated S. Samson to become the deputy president.



Vickneswaran, who guided Terengganu to win the TNB Cup in the Malaysia Hockey League in March, said that he decided to contest as he wanted to raise the standard of hockey in the state.



“I had served as the KLHA development committee chairman before and as a former player and coach it is my duty to bring hockey to the next level in the state,” said Vickneswaran.President: Datuk Seri Megat Shahriman Zaharudin.



Deputy president: I. Vickneswaran.



Vice-presidents: Wan Muhd Faizal Ismail, Muhd Fariz Mustafa, Meor M. Shahril Saarani, Hebzibah Sudin, S. Vignesvaran.



Secretary: V. Muthu Kannu.



