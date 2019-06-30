Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Junior USMNT Heads to The Netherlands for Next Training Camp

Published on Sunday, 30 June 2019 10:00 | Hits: 63
The Junior U.S. Men’s National Team is set to depart to The Netherlands early next week for their next training camp from July 2 to 10. In addition to training, the team will play in three friendly matches against local clubs on Saturday, July 6, Monday, July 8 and Tuesday, July 9.



Junior USMNT Roster:

Alex Curtis (London, United Kingdom), Gerald Cutone (Reading, Mass.), Phile Govaert (Rye, N.Y.), Liam Hawley (Ventura, Calif.), Colin Hennessy (Marlborough, Mass.), Wander Hommes (Westlake Village, Calif.), Wyatt Katz (Santa Rose Valley, Calif.), David Kristof (Darien, Conn.), Michael Mendoza (Monument, Colo.), Dean Schiller (Alexandria, Va.), Jatin Sharma (South San Francisco, Calif.), Amar Singh (Santa Clara, Calif.), Puneet Singh (San Jose, Calif.), Cameron Spach (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Eric Velge (Brussels, Belgium), Spencer Walshaw (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Max Walshaw (Thousand Oaks, Calif.)

USFHA media release

