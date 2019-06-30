Stats Speak: Olivia Merry of New Zealand is the 8th ladies to score 15 goals in an International Tournament
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
In women's hockey, the list of 15+ goal scorers is given below. The feat of scoring 15+ goals in women's hockey has never happened in the Olympics, World Cup or Champions Trophy.
Surprisingly, no players from Australia, Netherlands, Germany or Argentina figure in the 15+ goal scorers.
|
Category
|
Tournament
|
Editions
|
Goals
|
Player
|
Country
|
Continental Events
|
Asian Games
|
1986, Seoul
|
25
|
Lim Gae Sook
|
South Korea
|
|
|
1982, Delhi
|
16
|
Rajbir Kaur
|
India
|
|
Asia Cup
|
2004, Delhi
|
15
|
Iwao Sachimi
|
Japan
|
|
European Nations Cup
|
1984, Lille
|
19
|
Natela Krasnikova
|
USSR
|
|
All-African Games
|
2003, Abuja - Nigeria
|
22
|
Pietie Coetzee
|
South Africa
|
|
African Championships
|
2015,Johannesburg
|
18
|
Lilian du Plessis
|
South Africa
|
FIH World Events
|
Hockey Series Open
|
2018,Salamanca
|
15
|
Michel Navarro
|
Mexico
|
|
Hockey Pro League
|
2019 various venues
|
15
|
Olivia Merry
|
New Zealand
Note- Hockey stats and records has prepared/ compiled by B.G.Joshi of India by his intensive research and enthusiasm.
Fieldhockey.com