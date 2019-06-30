By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



In women's hockey, the list of 15+ goal scorers is given below. The feat of scoring 15+ goals in women's hockey has never happened in the Olympics, World Cup or Champions Trophy.





Surprisingly, no players from Australia, Netherlands, Germany or Argentina figure in the 15+ goal scorers.

Category Tournament Editions Goals Player Country Continental Events Asian Games 1986, Seoul 25 Lim Gae Sook South Korea 1982, Delhi 16 Rajbir Kaur India Asia Cup 2004, Delhi 15 Iwao Sachimi Japan European Nations Cup 1984, Lille 19 Natela Krasnikova USSR All-African Games 2003, Abuja - Nigeria 22 Pietie Coetzee South Africa African Championships 2015,Johannesburg 18 Lilian du Plessis South Africa FIH World Events Hockey Series Open 2018,Salamanca 15 Michel Navarro Mexico Hockey Pro League 2019 various venues 15 Olivia Merry New Zealand

Note- Hockey stats and records has prepared/ compiled by B.G.Joshi of India by his intensive research and enthusiasm.



