Stats Speak: Olivia Merry of New Zealand is the 8th ladies to score 15 goals in an International Tournament

Published on Sunday, 30 June 2019 10:00 | Hits: 81
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

In women's hockey, the list of 15+ goal scorers is given below. The feat of scoring 15+ goals in women's hockey has never happened in the Olympics, World Cup or Champions Trophy.



Surprisingly, no players from Australia, Netherlands, Germany or Argentina figure in the 15+ goal scorers.

Category

Tournament

Editions

Goals

Player

Country

Continental Events

Asian Games

1986, Seoul

25

Lim Gae Sook

South Korea

 

 

1982, Delhi

16

Rajbir Kaur

India

 

Asia Cup

2004, Delhi

15

Iwao Sachimi

Japan

 

European Nations Cup

1984, Lille

19

Natela Krasnikova

USSR

 

All-African Games

2003, Abuja - Nigeria

22

Pietie Coetzee

South Africa

 

African Championships

2015,Johannesburg

18

Lilian du Plessis

South Africa

FIH World Events

Hockey  Series Open

2018,Salamanca

15

Michel Navarro

Mexico

 

Hockey Pro League

2019 various venues

15

Olivia Merry

New Zealand

 Note-   Hockey stats and records has prepared/ compiled by B.G.Joshi of India by his intensive research and enthusiasm. 

