



The FIH Pro League Women's competition ended on Sunday morning when the Netherlands beat Australia in a penalty shootout to secure the title. While the New Zealand teams were not part of finals weekend, one of the Vantage Black Sticks Women ensured through her stellar play throughout the competition that she would be named the leading goal scorer of the Pro League.





Olivia Merry achieved something that had never been achieved at an Olympic Games, Champions Trophy or World Cup and that was to score 15 goals in an FIH competition. During the Pro League Merry managed to score two hat tricks against Great Britain in front of her home fans where she helped the Black Sticks Women secure a massive win over the Brits, and against Belgium where the New Zealand side was able to avenge their 1-0 loss that Belgium had inflicted on the team from earlier in the Pro League.



Merry commented “I wouldn’t be able to achieve any of this without my teammates, it is a privilege to be part of such a hardworking and dedicated team”.



Anita McLaren is currently the all-time leading goal scorer for the Black Sticks Women amassing a mammoth 105 goals in her time in the Black Singlet. Olivia has now moved into second place on 95 goals from 221 matches for the New Zealand side, at the speed with which she is scoring goals at the moment Merry could be the leading goal scorer before the end of the season.



Hockey New Zealand Media release