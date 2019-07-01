

Ireland reached the final of the 2018 World Cup in London



Ireland women look set to host their two-game Olympic play-off after maintaining eighth place in the latest world rankings.





The side reached the final of the FIH Hockey Series Finals to secure a shot at qualification for Tokyo 2020.



The seven highest-placed countries after the Continental Championships, who are not winners of their respective continental titles, will have home advantage in the Olympic play-offs.



Twelve teams will qualify for Tokyo.



The likely opponents in the Olympic play-offs for Ireland, who moved up to eighth in the world after reaching last year's World Cup final, include China, Korea, USA and Chile.



The 12-team Olympic tournament will be made up of the seven play-off winners, the four continental champions and Asian champions and hosts Japan.



Ireland's men team, meanwhile, retained their world-ranking of 11th following their runners-up finish behind France in the FIH Hockey Series.



Unlike the women, they look set to have to travel for their Olympic play-off, with a trip to Germany, Spain, New Zealand or Canada the most likely outcome.



Both Ireland sides can still gain valuable world ranking points at August's EuroHockey Championships in Antwerp with the final list of countries to make the Olympic play-offs published on 9 September ahead of the draw.



The Olympic play-offs are scheduled for the weekends of 25-27 October and 1-3 November.



BBC Sport