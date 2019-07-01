THE national women’s team could make the cut for the final round of the Olympic qualifier after moving up two rungs to World No 20 yesterday.





Coach K. Dharmaraj is excited with the prospect as the battle for the last slot is now down to between Malaysia and the Czech Republic.



“It took us a long time to move two rungs up and now, we have a better chance of playing in the final round of the Olympic qualifier in November.



“The toss is between us and the Czech Republic, who fell two rungs to No 21. However, the point difference is small. Malaysia have 708 points, five more than the Czechs.



“They will play in the second tier of the EuroHockey Nations Championship (Aug 4-10). They need to win gold to pip us to the qualifier.



“I believe we have a good chance,” said Dharmaraj.



Malaysia defeated the Czechs 3-0 for the bronze in the FIH Series Finals in Banbridge, Ireland recently.



In the EuroHockey Championship, the Czechs are in Group B with Austria, Scotland and Ukraine while Group A comprises Italy, Poland, Turkey and Wales. The tournament will be held in Scotland.



l DATUK Bentara Luar-UniKL gave Junior Hockey League double champions Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI)-Thunderbolts a fright before being upstaged 4-3 in Batu Pahat yesterday.



Bentara Luar took a 2-0 lead through Aizat Fadzli Farid (fifth) and Nazrim Muslim (14th).



However, SSTMI responded with four goals — Faris Harizan (20th), Shamir Rizmi Shamsul (37th), Hafiz Zauri (40th) and Muhajir Abdul Rauf (50th).



Kamarulzaman Kamaruddin scored Datuk Bentara’s third in the 59th minute.



RESULTS — Men: Datuk Bentara-UniKL 3 SSTMI Thunderbolts 4, BJSS Thunderbolts 2 Terengganu HA 2, Perlis Young Lions 2 SSTMI Juniors 4, Anderson Thunderbolts 7 BJSS Juniors 0, PJCC Tigers 4 KL Wipers 2, Penang HA 0 SMS Resilient 4.



Women: KL Wipers 1 PJCC Black Widow 2, Pahang-UniTen 8 Zaba Girls 0, Terengganu HA 2 Johor Girls 0.



