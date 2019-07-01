

Phil Roper and Sam Ward in the FIH Pro League



Great Britain finished fourth in the first men's FIH Pro League after an eight-goal thriller in Amsterdam.





Britain again showed the progress they have made in this first ever global league, coming from 1-0 down to lead 3-2, then going in at half time 3-3 following a five-goal second quarter.



Two goals from Mirco Pruyser in the third quarter gave the Netherlands the win, and they earned bronze in this FIH Pro League Grand Final.



Overall, Danny Kerry's side can take great credit from their performance in this season, finishing fourth, considerably above their world ranking of seventh.



The FIHPL has been a hugely successful addition to the sport's calendar, and will return in 2020. British fans can look forward to four big weekends of international hockey in London in May and June next year.



Full report



From the very off there was goalmouth action, with Harry Gibson saving well in the first few minutes before Jeroen Hertzberger made it 1-0 at the back post in the ninth minute. A few moments later Seve Van Ass went on a super run but Billy Bakker was forced wide and the chance slipped away.



In the second quarter and the match began to rain goals, with five in the space of just six minutes. First Zach Wallace planted home after good work by Chris Griffiths, then Henry Weir had a very welcome international goal after super play by Jack Waller and then Sam Ward.



Hertzberger got the Dutch back on level terms, only for Phil Roper to score his ninth of the campaign from a corner. With the half almost up, the hosts won a penalty corner on referral, and Mink van der Weerden leathered home for 3-3 at half time.



Britain came close to scoring on a couple of occasions early in the second half, first when a corner was very well saved, then when Ward's super snapshot was only inches wide. At the end of the quarter the Dutch began to turn the screw and got their rewards when Mirco Pruyser scored two in quick succession, the second a great team goal although our Brendan Creed felt there was an infringement in the build-up.



Into the final quarter and the Dutch performed well to see the game out, even with Britain going to a kicking back in the final moments.



It was a thrilling match and a fitting end to what has been a great first FIH Pro League, both for Britain but also for the sport as a whole. Now roll on the same again in 2020!



Great Britain 3

Wallace (24', FG), Weir (27', FG), Roper (29', PC)



Netherlands 5

Hertzberger (9', FG), (29', FG), van der Weerden (30', PC), Pruyser (40', FG), (45', FG)



Great Britain: Pinner (GK), Gibson (GK), Hoare, Dixon (c), Creed, Weir, Waller, Gall, Ames, Sloan, Sorsby, Roper, Jackson, Condon, Calnan, Wallace, Griffiths, Ward



Great Britain Hockey media release