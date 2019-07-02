

Image Taken by Mark Palczewski



On Saturday, June 22, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and USA Field Hockey joined together around the FIH Pro League game between the U.S. Women’s National Team and Germany to celebrate Olympic Day.





Established to unite the world around the Olympic Values of friendship, excellence and respect, Olympic Day and the Olympic movement is based on three pillars: move, learn and discover. Olympic Day was first celebrated on June 23, 1948. It is not only celebrated around sporting events but has been incorporated into concerts, school curriculum and exhibitions.



“Every year, Olympic Day allows the whole world to unite behind the Olympic Dream.” - Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).



USA Field Hockey celebrated Olympic Day through the FIH’s initiative, Sticks for the World, a global development initiative that works to provide greater access to the sport by reducing the barrier to entry. A total of 140 sticks were donated from national team athletes from USA and Germany, as well as players, coaches and fans during the National Futures Championship, presented by Harrow Sports. In addition, equipment bags, balls, cones, pinnies and an activity have been donated by the FIH and GO Balls have been donated by USA Field Hockey. The equipment is being donated to programs in California to help grow the game leading up to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.



USA Field Hockey would like to say thank you to everyone that donated a stick for this initiative. Together you have helped creating a more inclusive and accessible playing field for all.



Click here to learn more about the FIH’s development program. For any questions about growing the game in your community, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



USFHA media release