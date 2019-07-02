Brighton and Hove Hockey Club is looking for a player/coach for the men's first-team squad as they prepare for life in the highly competitive Division One (South) of England's national Men's Hockey League next season.





The club seeks players with the proven playing ability and experience to make a significant contribution on the field of play while an additional (and possibly linked) role involves coaching the flourishing junior teams. Full support in the role is provided and the successful applicant will be working alongside an experienced FIH coach in Jon Royce. Starting date will be September 2019.



The role would particularly suit a qualified or aspiring coach who wishes to add to or learn coaching skills at the highest level at a progressive club.



Brighton and Hove HC is seeking to build on the improvement and progress of recent years throughout all its sections and the club has a long-term strategy to build a sustainable future through investment in its youth section.



Full details of the position and how to apply can be found in advertisements posted on both the England Hockey and Recruitment4hockey websites with a closing date for application of Wednesday July 31, 2019 at:



http://www.englandhockey.co.uk/jobs.asp?itemid=45894&itemTitle=Player+Coach§ion=29§ionTitle=Jobs+in+Hockey



http://www.recruitment4hockey.com/jobs/player-player-coach/



The contact at Brighton and Hove HC for this position is Luke Owen at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Brighton and Hove HC media release