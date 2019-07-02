



Simon Pearson and Irish star Anna O’Flanagan will head up the Muckross coaching team for the 2019/20 season, taking over from Sarah Scott.





For Pearson, he steps up from the assistant coach role he held for the second half of last term, helping their efforts to retain their place in the EY Hockey League via a playoff win over Queen’s.



Pearson steered the second team to both league and cup titles last season before linking up with William & Mary Field Hockey in the US as an Assistant Coach before returning to Ireland.



Having played a key role in the team retaining their spot in what was their debut EYHL season, the club “are delighted Pearson will be assuming the mantle of MHC Head Coach for the upcoming season”.



He will be working closely with Anna O’Flanagan, who is assuming the role of assistant coach/player within the squad.



She is returning to Ireland after two seasons in the Hoofdklasse with HC Bloemendaal and then Pinoke, helping both to their best performances in the Dutch top tier in recent times.



O’Flanagan – Ireland’s all-time top goalscorer – is a graduate of Muckross Park College and so will be familiar with the surrounds on Marlborough Road. She and the club will hope she can impart some of her goalscoring know-how to a very young side who only mustered 11 league goals in 18 games.



Elsewhere, Phil Mills has taken on the coaching job at Belfast Harlequins, making the switch from Ards.



In the men’s competition, Joe Brennan has taken over the reins at Corinthian as head coach for their maiden tilt at the EY Hockey League.



