



HC Minsk’s men won the Belarussian championship with a clean sweep of the final playoffs against SC Stroitel Brest to secure their return to the Euro Hockey League next October in Barcelona.





They won the opening tie 6-4 with Uladzislau Belavusau scoring a hat trick as they scored three times in the first eight minutes.



Brest fought back to level the game at 3-3 and went in front in the 21st minute only for Belavusau, Ivan Lutsevich and Yauheni Mikheychik to swing the game back Minsk’s way.



A day later, Minsk won 7-1 a day later to complete the title victory and they completed the clean sweep in game three when they won a shoot-out after a 3-3 draw in normal time.



Lutsevich was recognized as the best player of the championship, Alexander Povchenets (HC Gomel) was the goalkeeper and Igor Yegoschenkov (SC Stroitel) was the topscorer, Alexander Grachev was recognized as the best judge.



The result means HC Minsk will be represented in both the EHL Men and EHL Women this season.



Euro Hockey League media release