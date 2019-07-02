



On the final day of action at the Grand Masters Euros, both Scotland o60 international sides (Scotland Men and Scotland Women) won Bronze.









The Germans were the reigning world bronze medallists, but Scotland o60s men took the game to them from the start. The Germans scored early but Scotland equalised through Gurdi Duhre for the score to be 1-1 at half time.



A well worked penalty corner saw the Germans retake the lead but a goal from Alan Kerr got Scotland back on equal terms. A penalty stroke by Alan Kerr saw Scotland go in front and then a back post flick by Niall Sturrock saw the Scots go two up. A goal eight minutes from time saw a frantic last period but Scotland saw it out to win the European bronze medal 4-3.



Not to be outdone, Scotland Over 60 Women beat Netherlands 2-1 to win Bronze in the Over 60 Women’s European Cup. Finally, Scotland Over 65 finished the tournament undefeated, beating Ireland 3-0 to secure fifth place in the Great Grand Masters European Cup.







Scotland were represented by three international sides in the Men’s Grand Masters European Cup at Brasschaat, Belgium on 19-29 June 2019: at Over 60, Over 65 and Over 70 level. Scotland’s Over 60 Women competed in the Women’s Over 60 European Cup at the same venue, and Scottish Thistles had teams in the Over 60 and Over 65 Tournament Trophy.



Scotland Over 65 men beat Ireland 3-0 in their crucial final match, with both sides having a 100% record in the round robin for places 5-9 but with Ireland having a better goal difference. Nothing less than a win for Scotland would give them fifth place in the Great Grand Masters European Cup and a 3-0 victory sealed it for them.



The final situation for each of the Scottish teams is:



Over 60 beat Germany for Bronze on 29 June

Over 65 beat Ireland on 29 June for 5th place

Over 70 beat Ireland to finish 7th on 28 June

Over 60 Women beat Netherlands for Bronze on 29 June

Thistles Over 60 finished fourth in Over 60 Tournament Trophy

Thistles Over 65 finished ninth in Over 65 Tournament Trophy



Scottish Hockey Union media release