



Scotland`s under-21 side went down 3-1 to Ireland in the final test match at Stormont yesterday in the final preparation game before the European Championships 11 in Czech Republic in two weeks’ time.





Although the young Scots lost all three matches, coach Graham Moodie is now focused on the forthcoming Euros. “It has been three really tough games and good learning for the team. We will now select our squad for the Euros next week.”



For Europe Moodie should have the benefit of the return of James Nairn, out with a broken finger, and also senior squad players Aidan McQuade, Callum MacKenzie and Cameron Golden as he looks to select his squad.



The Scots youngsters made a slow start to yesterday`s contest and found themselves two down after the first quarter.



Just after half-time Scotland pulled one back through a penalty corner conversion from Clydesdale`s Struan Walker. But a counter-attack strike by Ireland not long after put paid to any comeback. The Irish had a number of players in the sin-bin towards the end of the game but the Scots failed to capitalise.



Scottish Hockey Union media release