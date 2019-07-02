



The Irish underage men’s teams picked up seven wins out of seven over the weekend against Scotland in Ulster with the Under-21s running up three out of three.





They opened up on Friday with a 4-1 success with Ben Johnson starting the run before Ali Empey stretched the lead out to 3-0. Johnson completed the scoring before the end of the third quarter.



Day two saw Ireland come back from behind to win 4-2 with David Mawhinney and Calum Robson getting two goals apiece.



And they finished off on Sunday at Stormont with a 3-1 victory with Ben Palmer, Johnson and Guy Sarratt on the mark.



It marks a strong performance from the side ahead of their European Junior Championships II campaign which begins on July 14 in Litice, Czech Republic.



They are in a group with Turkey, the hosts and Belarus, bidding for a top two finish to earn promotion.



At Under-18 level, the boys in green won their first game on Sunday 7-3 with Evan Jennings scoring twice early on for a 3-1 lead, adding to a Troy Chambers goal.



The Scots got it back to 3-2 but a Chambers corner made it 4-2 and he completed his hat trick before the end of the third quarter. His fourth and one for Mark Duggan completed the victory.



On Monday, Ireland won 8-1 with Evan Jennings and Josh Greaney scoring twice each for a 4-1 lead at half-time with Ryan Spencer, Stewart Wylie, Ollie Kidd and Troy Chambers getting second half strikes.



The Under-16 boys also started their series in rude health with an 8-1 victory. Rory Treacy scrambled in the first after eight minutes before Adam Galbraith stretched the lead to two.



Scotland got one back before Conor Matthews and Paddy Rose combined to make it 3-1 going into the final quarter.



Galbraith went on to add another couple along with goals for Kent Irwin and Matthews to close out the victory.



In game two, Galbraith scored his fourth goal of the weekend to make it 1-0 before Paddy Rose grabbed the winner with two minutes to go in a 2-1 success.



Both the Under-18 and 16 sides are building up to Six Nations tournaments in Eindhoven in the coming weeks.



