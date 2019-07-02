By T. Avineshwaran



PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian women’s hockey team have jumped from 22nd to 20th in the latest ranking list released by the Federation International Hockey (FIH) on Sunday and that is music to coach K. Dharmaraj’s ears.





And, naturally, the coach is elated. For him, getting recognition for the national women’s hockey team has been his foremost task since taking over in 2016.



“It’s wonderful. In the past, nobody looked at the women’s team. The focus was on the men’s and junior teams. I’ve coached the men and juniors all my life and at the time, I didn’t see much in the women’s team.



“But the current batch is a game changer. People are now watching the women play. You also read about the exploits of women players in the news. Usually, it’s about men, but now we can see women gaining prominence.



“Also, top teams are looking at us. Our players are moving to a level where they can call themselves world class.”



Dharmaraj is hoping that Malaysia can maintain the ranking when the new list comes out in August after the completion of the European Championship in order to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games playoff.



“In the last three-and-a-half years, we have worked hard, collected points and our good run in the recent FIH World Hockey Series Finals certainly helped us move up the rankings. We hope to gain a spot in the Olympic playoffs and if we remain in the top 20 after August, we will be involved.



“Even if we don’t get to the playoffs, we have to move on. I want to see our girls playing in the European League. The league starts in September, and it would be great to see some of our girls playing against the best there.”



