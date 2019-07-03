KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s hockey team coach Roelant Oltmans is confident that Malaysia will climb up a few more rungs in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) world rankings.





As at the end of June, the Malaysian Tigers squad moved up a spot to world No. 12 with 1,173 points after earning 400 points from finishing second in the FIH Series Finals in Kuala Lumpur.



Malaysia are now only 20 points adrift of 11th placed Ireland (1,193) and 152 points behind Canada in 10th (1,325) and Oltmans believes his side will go up the rankings when FIH add the continental points in September after the conclusion of all the events.



Malaysia are set to add another 585 points as the 2018 Asian Games silver medallists.



“If we had won the (FIH Series Finals) final against Canada, we would have been further up. But it’s always good to move forward, to encourage the players. I’m sure after all the continental championships, we will move up again.



“We are not so far behind Ireland and I think we will get more continental points than Ireland, unless they create a big surprise in the European championships. Our ultimate aim is to get into world’s top eight, so we are still a bit away but not too far anymore,” Oltmans said after a training session at the Bukit Jalil National Hockey Stadium.



In the latest rankings released Australia overtook Belgium for the top spot, followed by Holland and Argentina in third and fourth places respectively, while Asian giants, India are in fifth.



Meanwhile, Oltmans hoped that former Australian legend Michael McCann would help his strikers increase their conversion rate during his one-week stint with the team starting today.



“We had discussed together what do we really want to get out of McCann this week and I think we are going to work out a very good programme.”



The Star of Malaysia