Scotland U18 Girls’ will play a three-match series against Ireland this weekend at Glenalmond.





The matches will be played on Friday at 4pm; Saturday at 4pm; and Sunday at 12pm.



It is a young Scotland side taking to the pitch to take on a strong Ireland side in a series that will offer excellent development opportunities for the players.



Scotland U18 Girls’ Head Coach Keith Smith said, “Ireland have had some great results already this year against England and Belgium, so we’re expecting the competition to be fierce.



“Seven of our squad are away with the U21s ahead of their Euros so it’s a young squad this weekend – seventeen of them are eligible for U18s next year – but that just makes for a fantastic development opportunity for those younger players to be fearless and step up and lead on and off the pitch.



“The same girls delivered a really mature performance against the Malaysian senior team last month, and I’m confident we can build on that and continue our improvement.”



Squad

Aisha Saini, Western Wildcats

Amy Salmon, nverleith

Anna Hoolaghan, Clydesdale Western

Charlotte Simmers, GHK

Corrie Hay, Grove Menzieshill

Ellie Stott, Grove Menzieshill

Emma Fraser, Grange

Faith Joubert, Watsonians

Georgia Crooks, GHK

Hannah Miller, Fjordhus Reivers

Holly Walder, Surbiton

Iona Colquhoun, Edinburgh University

Jennifer Tait, Granite City Wanderers

Katie Swanson, Inverleith

Kirsten Cannon, Western Wildcats

Lucy Smith, Grove Menzieshill

Lucy Williamson, GHK

Michaela McCarthy, Dundee Wanderers

Rachel Strachan, Grove Menzieshill

Rhiannon Carr, Grove Menzieshill

Sophie Hinds, Inverleith



Schedule:



Friday 5 July | 4pm

Saturday 6 July | 4pm

Sunday 7 July | 12pm



Scottish Hockey Union media release