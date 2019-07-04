Scotland U18 Girls’ squad selected for Ireland series
Scotland U18 Girls’ will play a three-match series against Ireland this weekend at Glenalmond.
The matches will be played on Friday at 4pm; Saturday at 4pm; and Sunday at 12pm.
It is a young Scotland side taking to the pitch to take on a strong Ireland side in a series that will offer excellent development opportunities for the players.
Scotland U18 Girls’ Head Coach Keith Smith said, “Ireland have had some great results already this year against England and Belgium, so we’re expecting the competition to be fierce.
“Seven of our squad are away with the U21s ahead of their Euros so it’s a young squad this weekend – seventeen of them are eligible for U18s next year – but that just makes for a fantastic development opportunity for those younger players to be fearless and step up and lead on and off the pitch.
“The same girls delivered a really mature performance against the Malaysian senior team last month, and I’m confident we can build on that and continue our improvement.”
Squad
Aisha Saini, Western Wildcats
Amy Salmon, nverleith
Anna Hoolaghan, Clydesdale Western
Charlotte Simmers, GHK
Corrie Hay, Grove Menzieshill
Ellie Stott, Grove Menzieshill
Emma Fraser, Grange
Faith Joubert, Watsonians
Georgia Crooks, GHK
Hannah Miller, Fjordhus Reivers
Holly Walder, Surbiton
Iona Colquhoun, Edinburgh University
Jennifer Tait, Granite City Wanderers
Katie Swanson, Inverleith
Kirsten Cannon, Western Wildcats
Lucy Smith, Grove Menzieshill
Lucy Williamson, GHK
Michaela McCarthy, Dundee Wanderers
Rachel Strachan, Grove Menzieshill
Rhiannon Carr, Grove Menzieshill
Sophie Hinds, Inverleith
Schedule:
Friday 5 July | 4pm
Saturday 6 July | 4pm
Sunday 7 July | 12pm
