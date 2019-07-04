By K. Kandiah





The organising committee of the 23rd PSC International Hockey tournament with the Challenge Trophy. PIC BY K KANDIAH



PENANG Sports Club will host their 23rd International Hockey tournament on Saturday in George Town.





Organising committee chairman Hari Singh Dhillon said due to overwhelming response, they had to turn away many teams.



He said because of facilities and time constraint, the organising committee could only let 20 teams compete: 10 in the 40 years and above category and another 10 for the 50 years and above.



Among the 20 teams, two are from Singapore and one from Australia, the Perth Pirates.



Hari said Selangor’s Kelab Aman, who have been participating in the PSC tournament since its inauguration 23 years ago, have confirmed their participation.



The one-day tournament will end with a gala dinner.



The title sponsors for the tournament are Royal College of Surgeon Ireland and University College Dublin Malaysia Campus.



New Straits Times