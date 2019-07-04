KUALA LUMPUR: The annual Sultan of Johor Cup (SOJC) invitational hockey tournament will be a top-priority meet in two years time as it can be a part of teams’ preparations for the Junior World Cup.





The Hockey Junior World Cup will be held every two years from 2021. And every team featuring in it will want to play in the Under-21 SOJC tournament as part of their warm-up matches.



Sultan of Johor Cup organising chairman Manjit Majid Abdullah said that the 2021 Junior World Cup will be held in November or December.



“Most of the teams that qualified for the Junior World Cup will definitely want to play in the SOJC as there are hardly other Under-21 tournaments in the world.



“SOJC is one of the world-class tournaments and all top teams want to play in the meet as part of their preparations for the Junior World Cup,” said Manjit, who is also the deputy president of the Johor Hockey Association.



“We usually organise the tournament in October but we’ll host the meet in September in 2021 as we want the top teams to use it as part of their preparations for the World Cup.



“We have organised the SOJC since 2011 and top teams like India, Australia, Britain, Argentina and Germany have featured in the tournament,” said Manjit.



All of those teams teams, except for Britain, have won the Junior World Cup.



The last Junior World Cup was held in Lucknow, India, and the host edged Belgium 2-1 in the final to win the title.



A total of 16 teams will feature in the 2021 Junior World Cup and the host has yet to be decided.



Six teams will feature in the ninth edition of the SOJC at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru from Oct 12-19.



Apart from Malaysia, the other teams in the fray are reigning world junior champions India, Australia, defending champions Britain, Japan and New Zealand.



National juniors coach Nor Saiful Zaini said that Malaysia will feature in the Junior Asia tournament in Japan next May to qualify for the Junior World Cup in 2021.



Malaysia need to finish in the top four in Japan to book their ticket for the Junior World Cup.



Nor Saiful said training for the SOJC will start in August after the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL).



“At the moment we have six players – four with the national training squad and two with the national indoor team.



“We hope to go for a playing tour in China in September to prepare for the SOJC.”



The four players in the national training squad are Muhd Akhimullah Anuar Esook, Muhd Arif Syafie Ishak, Muhd Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal and Muhd Noor Firdaus Rosdi.



Shello Silverius and Mohd Izham Azhar are with the national indoor team.



