

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Dutch men’s champions Bloemendaal have added Oliver Polkamp, Caspar van Dijk and Kiet Citroen to their panel for the upcoming 2019/20 season and their return to the Euro Hockey League.





Former international Polkamp (32) joins from Hurley where he spent the last season, helping the club to winning the promotion class. Before that, he was a central player in the defence at Rotterdam with whom he won the Dutch national championships before moving to live in Amsterdam for his job.



He will form part of the replacement plan following Manu Stockbroekx’s return to KHC Dragons.



Bloemendaal board member Pepijn Post said of his arrival: 'When Oliver expressed his interest, we sat down at the table to talk. He has convinced us of the drive and ambition that he still has to play in our team at the highest level. "



Van Dijk (22) joins from AH&BC Amsterdam where he played for two years. The midfielder is well known to coach Michel van den Heuvel from their former club Oranje Zwart. Citroen moves up from the youth section at ‘t Kopje.



On the flip side, David Luijckx moves to HBS while Ingwer Weise has also departed.



Post added: “It will be busy next year with preparations for the Olympic Games, the Pro-League and maybe also qualifying matches for Tokyo in October and, for ourselves, with the Hoofdklasse and the EHL.



“We are happy that we have made solid additions as a replacement for Manu and Ingwer."



Euro Hockey League media release