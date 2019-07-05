



Ngå Puna Wai was selected to play host to the 2019 National University Tournament, the Canterbury Men were looking to back up their 2018 win with another great performance in front of their home crowd. On the Women’s side Waikato University in 2018 stormed through the competition on their way to the title.





The opening few days threw out plenty of surprises and set up what was going to be an exciting final day. The Otago University and AUT Men’s sides came into their match on the final day knowing the winner would earn a spot in the Gold Medal match, Otago went up by two goals in the match and then held off a fast finishing AUT side to complete the win and book their spot in the final.



In the Bronze Medal Men’s match AUT would come up against an Auckland University side who were looking for redemption after falling to AUT 4-1 on the previous day, looking composed in the match and helped by the tournament leading goal scorer Charl Ulrich AUT would go on to prevail 2-1 and secure the third place finish.



In the last match of the day South Island rivals Otago University would take on the University of Canterbury for the right to be crowned the National University Men’s Champions. In a one-sided contest the University of Canterbury would run away with a 6-1 win behind a double for Fletcher Edmond. The win secured back to back championships for a strong University of Canterbury side.



In the women’s competition AUT would take on Waikato University in the Bronze Medal match, AUT went up early in the match and were leading 5-3 late in the match, Waikato University would go on to finish the match strongly and secure a come from behind 6-5 match.



In the women’s Gold Medal match Massey University dismantlyed Auckland University in the hockey 5s final at Ngå Puna Wai. Auckland finished the round robin in first place, however in the final they struggled to cope with the Massey teams speed and physicality as they would go on to take the contest 6-1.



Hockey New Zealand Media release