Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

T&T Hockey Board to decide on season soon

Published on Friday, 05 July 2019 10:00 | Hits: 9
View Comments

by Nigel Simon


England-based T&T men’s hockey player and England assistant coach Kwandwane Browne conducts a training session with national players at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua earlier this year.

The T&T Hock­ey Board is ex­pect­ed to make a de­ci­sion on what to do with the stalled 2019 out­do0r sea­son in the com­ing days.



The lo­cal sea­son flicked off on March 24 but was forced to shut down on May 3 on the re­quest of the Wa­ter and Sewage Au­thor­i­ty (WASA) due to the low wa­ter sup­ply across the coun­try. WASA had banned the out­door wa­ter­ing of fields due to the harsh dry sea­son and as such the out­door field at the Na­tion­al Hock­ey Cen­tre in Tacarigua could not be main­tained for the sea­son.

The T&THB Com­pe­ti­tions Com­mit­tee met with the lo­cal clubs last month to dis­cuss how to move for­ward. Garth Bap­tiste, Lucy Lee (as­sis­tant sec­re­tary) and Reyah Richard­son (hon­orary sec­re­tary) rep­re­sent­ed the com­mit­tee. The clubs rep­re­sent­ed at the meet­ing in­clud­ed Shandy Carib Mag­no­lias (Na­tal­ie Nieves and Kim Welling­ton), T&T Po­lice Ser­vice (Suzette Pierre and Jameel Be­har­ry), Fa­ti­ma (Justin Pas­call), Ar­lene Gomes (Carib), Lisa Her­nan­dez (Malvern), Ri­car­do Ramd­hin (Notre Dame), Col­in Thomp­son (Paragon), Dar­ren Cowie (Queen's Park Crick­et Club) and Cher­ill Fran­co (Ven­ture). Ab­sent were rep­re­sen­ta­tives for Har­vard Check­ers, Par­adise, Raiders, Shape and the T&T De­fence Force.

At the meet­ing, Bap­tiste ex­plained that the op­tions were to ei­ther re­sume play­ing the out­door league on the turf with­out the nec­es­sary wa­ter­ing of it for match­es, or to aban­don the league, since both the men's and women's Cham­pi­onship Di­vi­sions were on­ly ap­prox­i­mate­ly 33 and 50 per cent com­plet­ed. He said should the T&THB de­cide to aban­don the out­door sea­son, there will be an op­tion to pro­ceed with the in­door sea­son from Sep­tem­ber 2019.

How­ev­er, the clubs sug­gest­ed that the league re­sume from Sep­tem­ber and run to De­cem­ber 2019 with the games al­ready played be­ing ap­plied, while the in­door sea­son should be can­celled. An­oth­er op­tion was to aban­don the out­door league and start afresh from Sep­tem­ber to De­cem­ber while still can­celling the in­door sea­son.

With re­spect to the oth­er di­vi­sions, a pro­pos­al was made for the host­ing of a fes­ti­val/one-day com­pe­ti­tions for the un­der-19 and mixed vet­er­ans us­ing a half-court, 7-a-side for­mat on the out­door turf.

Fol­low­ing the meet­ing and tak­ing in­to con­sid­er­a­tion T&T's qual­i­fi­ca­tion to the Pan Am In­door Cham­pi­onship sched­uled for March 2020, the Com­pe­ti­tions Com­mit­tee sub­mit­ted a few con­sid­er­a­tions for 2019-2020. This in­clud­ed the out­door com­pe­ti­tion in two rounds (Sep­tem­ber-De­cem­ber 2019 and April-June 2020) and in­door com­pe­ti­tion from Jan­u­ary-March 2020. This took in­to con­sid­er­a­tion that venues for the in­door com­pe­ti­tion will have to be re­searched in light of the an­tic­i­pat­ed clo­sure of the Jean Pierre Com­plex for re­pairs/ren­o­va­tions and the in­crease in book­ing de­mands at the Wood­brook Youth Fa­cil­i­ty.

The clubs were giv­en a dead­line of Wednes­day (Ju­ly 3) to re­spond to the pro­pos­als.

The Trinidad Guardian

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.