by Nigel Simon





England-based T&T men’s hockey player and England assistant coach Kwandwane Browne conducts a training session with national players at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua earlier this year.



The T&T Hock­ey Board is ex­pect­ed to make a de­ci­sion on what to do with the stalled 2019 out­do0r sea­son in the com­ing days.





The lo­cal sea­son flicked off on March 24 but was forced to shut down on May 3 on the re­quest of the Wa­ter and Sewage Au­thor­i­ty (WASA) due to the low wa­ter sup­ply across the coun­try. WASA had banned the out­door wa­ter­ing of fields due to the harsh dry sea­son and as such the out­door field at the Na­tion­al Hock­ey Cen­tre in Tacarigua could not be main­tained for the sea­son.



The T&THB Com­pe­ti­tions Com­mit­tee met with the lo­cal clubs last month to dis­cuss how to move for­ward. Garth Bap­tiste, Lucy Lee (as­sis­tant sec­re­tary) and Reyah Richard­son (hon­orary sec­re­tary) rep­re­sent­ed the com­mit­tee. The clubs rep­re­sent­ed at the meet­ing in­clud­ed Shandy Carib Mag­no­lias (Na­tal­ie Nieves and Kim Welling­ton), T&T Po­lice Ser­vice (Suzette Pierre and Jameel Be­har­ry), Fa­ti­ma (Justin Pas­call), Ar­lene Gomes (Carib), Lisa Her­nan­dez (Malvern), Ri­car­do Ramd­hin (Notre Dame), Col­in Thomp­son (Paragon), Dar­ren Cowie (Queen's Park Crick­et Club) and Cher­ill Fran­co (Ven­ture). Ab­sent were rep­re­sen­ta­tives for Har­vard Check­ers, Par­adise, Raiders, Shape and the T&T De­fence Force.



At the meet­ing, Bap­tiste ex­plained that the op­tions were to ei­ther re­sume play­ing the out­door league on the turf with­out the nec­es­sary wa­ter­ing of it for match­es, or to aban­don the league, since both the men's and women's Cham­pi­onship Di­vi­sions were on­ly ap­prox­i­mate­ly 33 and 50 per cent com­plet­ed. He said should the T&THB de­cide to aban­don the out­door sea­son, there will be an op­tion to pro­ceed with the in­door sea­son from Sep­tem­ber 2019.



How­ev­er, the clubs sug­gest­ed that the league re­sume from Sep­tem­ber and run to De­cem­ber 2019 with the games al­ready played be­ing ap­plied, while the in­door sea­son should be can­celled. An­oth­er op­tion was to aban­don the out­door league and start afresh from Sep­tem­ber to De­cem­ber while still can­celling the in­door sea­son.



With re­spect to the oth­er di­vi­sions, a pro­pos­al was made for the host­ing of a fes­ti­val/one-day com­pe­ti­tions for the un­der-19 and mixed vet­er­ans us­ing a half-court, 7-a-side for­mat on the out­door turf.



Fol­low­ing the meet­ing and tak­ing in­to con­sid­er­a­tion T&T's qual­i­fi­ca­tion to the Pan Am In­door Cham­pi­onship sched­uled for March 2020, the Com­pe­ti­tions Com­mit­tee sub­mit­ted a few con­sid­er­a­tions for 2019-2020. This in­clud­ed the out­door com­pe­ti­tion in two rounds (Sep­tem­ber-De­cem­ber 2019 and April-June 2020) and in­door com­pe­ti­tion from Jan­u­ary-March 2020. This took in­to con­sid­er­a­tion that venues for the in­door com­pe­ti­tion will have to be re­searched in light of the an­tic­i­pat­ed clo­sure of the Jean Pierre Com­plex for re­pairs/ren­o­va­tions and the in­crease in book­ing de­mands at the Wood­brook Youth Fa­cil­i­ty.



The clubs were giv­en a dead­line of Wednes­day (Ju­ly 3) to re­spond to the pro­pos­als.



The Trinidad Guardian