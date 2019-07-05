

New Old Alex coach Niall Denham. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Old Alex, Corinthian and Banbridge have all confirmed new head coaches for the 2019/20 EY Hockey League campaigns.





Alex have secured the services of Niall Denham following his remarkable spell in charge of Three Rock Rovers, winning three EY Champions Trophies, two Irish Senior Cups, two Mills Cups and two Neville Cup crowns in four seasons.



He stepped down from the Rovers role following the 2018/19 season.



Corinthian, meanwhile, welcome Joe Brennan as their new men’s coach for their maiden season in the EYHL with Colin Stewart offering coaching support at the club for the first half of the season.



Brennan joins the club from Glenanne where he held the player-coach role when they won the EYHL regular season title in 2018 and previously won the Irish Senior Cup in a similar player-coach role.



In addition to having won everything in the game as a player, Brennan was also an assistant coach with the Irish women’s team.



Stewart – another former Irish assistant coach with the Irish women – takes up the position of Director of Coaching until he moves to New Zealand early in the new year. He played in CHC for many years and is a life member of the club.



Banbridge have appointed Gordon Cracknell as men’s head coach. He returned last November to Ireland as head coach at Kilkeel having spent eight years working in Australia, including in a Head Coach role at Gosford City and at representative level with the Central Coast.



He succeeds Mark Tumilty who stepped down from the position at the end of last season after nine years in charge.



“I am delighted to be taking up this role with Banbridge and I believe that my coaching experiences over the past 18 years will help me to lead the men’s first XI squad into a new exciting phase,” Cracknell said.



“There is a lot of talent in the squad and management team and I look forward to being part of this team of players and staff. I would like to thank Kilkeel for the support for the 10 years that I have been with them and wish them well for the seasons ahead.”



